Former Rochester Public Library employee charged with interference of privacy

(ABC 6 News) – On Nov. 8, 2023, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged a part-time Rochester Public Library employee with interference with privacy.

According to an announcement from the city of Rochester, the charges regard an incident which took place at RPL on Oct. 6, 2023. Rochester Police soon began an investigation into the incident and the now-terminated employee.

According to the city, a second library employee found a video camera in a staff-only restroom on Oct. 6. The restroom requires badge access, barring it from the public. The second employee alerted library leadership who removed the camera and contacted RPD, according to the city.

Officials inspected the other restroom facilities at the library, both publicly and privately available, but found no additional cameras.

RPD investigation found the part-time employee placed the camera in the restroom that day and discovered two hours later.

According to the city, the part-time employee began working at the library in 2010. The part-time employee was terminated shortly after investigations concluded.