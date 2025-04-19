Former Rochester police officer found guilty in criminal sexual conduct case seeks jury misconduct hearing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester police officer and high school speech coach convicted of criminal sexual conduct in January appeared in Olmsted County Court to argue for a hearing into potential jury misconduct while seeking an acquittal and new trial.

Timothy Morgenstern was found guilty on January 15 before his defense filed a motion for acquittal and a new trial two weeks later.

New defense motions in March filed the same requests along with a Schwartz hearing, which would investigate a claim of jury misconduct.

The focus of the argument is based on video and audio evidence submitted to the jury to review during deliberations. It argues the jury had unfettered access to videos from the victim that were given undue weight against either live testimony or similar video evidence from Morgenstern.

The defense argues that, at the very least, the hearing should take place to establish a record ahead of inevitable appeals.

However, the state has argued there is no evidence of misconduct. It says what juries review in chambers cannot be investigated in this case and points out the jury reviewed the defense’s video evidence as well.

The judge is taking all arguments under advisement and will make a decision within 90 days.

It could reschedule Morgenstern’s hearing again, which has already been moved once to July 7.