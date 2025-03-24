Rochester man sentenced to 21 years, $106K restitution for production of child pornography

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man received a sentence of 252 months, or 21 years, after pleading guilty to production of child pornography in federal court.

Kevyn Bradley Heath appeared in federal court Monday, March 24.

He received 10 years’ supervised release, to be served after his prison sentence, according to court documents.

RELATED: Rochester man pleads guilty to producing child pornography in federal court – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Heath was originally charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 3, use of a minor in a sexual performance/pornographic work, and distributing child pornography in Olmsted County.

RELATED: Number of charges reduced for Rochester man accused of making, sharing child pornography – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Additionally, he was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution and $6,000 to an organization that collects restitution from offenders who create or share Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM), and provides money for victims thereof.

Heath remains in state custody, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.