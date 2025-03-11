Former Rochester City Councilmember Molly Dennis’ lawsuit against city moves forward after judge’s ruling

(ABC 6 News) — A federal judge issued a ruling on former Rochester City Councilmember Molly Dennis’ lawsuit on Tuesday.

The lawsuit is against the City of Rochester, Councilmember Patrick Keane, and Mayor Kim Norton, bringing a variety of disability-related federal and state law claims against the city.

Judge Patrick Schiltz ruled that counts one and three against the City of Rochester and count four against the City of Rochester and Mayor Norton will move forward.

The counts regard Dennis’ allegations that she was denied access to public resources, received less effective communications than other councilmembers due to disability-based animosity, and that the city aggravated the symptoms of her ADHD disability.

All other claims were dismissed.