Former President Jimmy Carter lying in repose in Georgia

(ABC 6 News) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is now lying in repose in his home state of Georgia.

Family members spoke about his and Rosalynn Carter’s legacies at a public service over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Carter will be moved to Washington D.C. to lie in the Capitol Rotunda. His state funeral is set for Thursday, January 9.