Former President Donald Trump holds press conference in Florida, claims he agreed to three debates with Kamala Harris

(ABC 6 News) — After a short break from the campaign trail, former President Donald Trump held a press conference in Florida on Thursday.

During the press conference Trump claimed to agree to three debates with Kamala Harris, including one hosted by ABC News.

Trump also used the press conference to go after his new opponent and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“We have somebody that hasn’t received one vote for president, and she’s running,” Trump said. “That’s fine with me, but we were given Joe Biden, and now we are given somebody else. And I think frankly I’d rather be running against the somebody else.”