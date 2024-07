(ABC 6 News) – Former President Donald Trump will be joining his vice-presidential nominee Senator J.D. Vance in Minnesota this Saturday, July 27.

According to Trump’s campaign website, donaldjtrump.com, they will be holding a rally in St. Cloud at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at 7 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

If you are interested in attending this event, you can register for tickets here.