Former Pres. Trump appears in court for arraignment on 2020 election indictment

(ABC News) – Former President Donald Trump, who is currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race, has been summoned to appear in court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Trump has been charged in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

A 45-page federal indictment, unsealed Tuesday, accuses Trump of four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

It’s the third time that Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the two other cases, decrying the investigations as political witch hunts. He continues to insist that the 2020 vote was rigged and, speaking to ABC News on Tuesday, described the latest charges as a “pile-on” and “election interference.”

