Former Olmsted County Sheriff has died after lengthy illness

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office announced that former Olmsted County Sheriff Steven C. VonWald died Wednesday after a lengthy illness.

VonWald served as a patrol deputy, detective, investigations captain, patrol captain, ADC director, and LEC director before finishing his career as sheriff.

In a Facebook post, OSCO wrote, “Steve had many unique skills and attributes and served with a common sense, compassionate approach. All of us who worked with him will remember his laughter that resonated down the halls. Our entire agency extends our deepest sympathies to the VonWald family. He will be greatly missed!”

A visitation for VonWald will be held at River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Thursday, March 6 from 5-8 p.m.