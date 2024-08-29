Former Olmsted County deputy pleads guilty to child porn production; minimum 15-year federal sentence

(ABC 6 News) – A former Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to one of three production of child pornography charges in federal court Thursday, Aug. 29.

Mathew Adamson faces a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence for the single charge of producing or attempting to produce child pornography.

However, court documents filed Thursday evening state that Adamson can expect a 19-to-24-year sentence based on the severity of his particular case.

Adamson’s sentencing had not been scheduled Thursday evening.

Federal plea deal

Adamson originally faced five federal charges related to producing CSAM, or Child Sexual Abuse Materials, featuring 12-to-13-year-old girls: three charges of production or attempted production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and a count of coercion and enticement.

Adamson pleaded guilty to the third count of production of child pornography in exchange for the dismissal of the other federal charges.

In Adamson’s plea agreement, he admitted to contacting a 12-year-old (Minor C) over the app Whisper, while pretending to be a “Nate” and used that persona to convince the child to send him lewd photos.

On July 10, Adamson coerced the child to meet with him for sexual activity, which he recorded, according to the plea agreement.

Adamson’s plea agreement also admitted that he had used the Whisper app to solicit multiple minors to engage in sex acts, and had also installed hidden cameras to record minors undressing and showering.

While the mandatory minimum sentence for production or attempted production of child pornography is 15 years in Minnesota, Adamson’s baseline was raised because Minor C was 12 years old, and he obscured his own identity to solicit the child.

Signatures on Mathew Adamson’s federal plea agreement, dated 8/29/2024

Olmsted County child sex crime cases

Adamson, a former deputy working at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, was originally charged with multiple child sex crimes locally in November and December of 2023.

Altogether, Adamson faces 11 charges in Olmsted County, including child solicitation, possession of child pornography, and interference with privacy after allegedly saving explicit photos of detainees at the jail.

As of Thursday, Aug. 29, new hearings had not been set in Olmsted County.