Former OceanGate co-founder testifies in Titan implosion investigation

(ABC 6 News) — OceanGate’s former co-founder testified on Monday before the U.S. Coast Guard in its probe into the possible failures leading up to the deadly Titan submersible disaster.

Guillermo Sohnlein left the company a decade before the deadly dive, fending off claims from previous witness testimony that the exploration tips where to make money, not science.

“We wanted to give humanity greater access to the ocean, and specifically the deep ocean, anything deeper than 1000 meters,” Sohnlein said.

The Coast Guard released new video on Monday of a robot slowly working to salvage the pieces left of the Titan, which were brought to the surface for the investigation.

An engineer, who did not work with OceanGate, testified that the carbon fiber used to make the Titan submersible should not have been used.