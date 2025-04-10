Former Mankato teacher sentenced for distribution of CSAM

(ABC 6 News) – Former Mankato Teacher Daniel Janke will spend six years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Janke will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison time and will pay $18,000 in special assessments that benefit minors affected by CSAM.

According to court documents, an undercover law enforcement officer encountered Janke in a chatroom on Kik, where he sent the officer multiple CSAM images and a video between October 23 2023 to November 1 2023.

Janke pleaded guilty to one count of distributing CSAM in October of last year, and was sentenced on Thursday, April 10.