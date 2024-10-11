Former Hawkeye basketball recruit testifies at trial for man charged in crash that ended her career

(KCRG) – Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball recruit, Ava Jones, opened up about her struggles during testimony at the trial for the man charged with crashing into her family, killing her dad and ending her basketball career.

Jones never got to play for the Hawkeyes. Just days after committing to Iowa, she was seriously injured when she and her family were hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ava suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her father, Trey, died from his injuries.

Michael Hurley of Indiana is charged with murder. Prosecutors said he was high on fentanyl when he hit and killed the father, Trey Jones, at the corner of South 2nd Street and West Market Street.

In the courtroom Thursday, prosecutors played security video showing the moment it happened.

From the witness stand, Jones said she now struggles with her vision and coordination.

She says she can’t run or read because she has double vision.

The defense did not ask Ava any questions.

Hurley faces a life sentence if he’s convicted.