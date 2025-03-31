Former Forest City man sentenced to 45 months for firearm possession by a drug user and making false statements to purchase firearms

(ABC 6 News) — A former Forest City man has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison on multiple counts of firearm possession by a drug user and making false statements to purchase firearms.

Brian Lee Byers, 39, received the prison term after pleading guilty to four counts of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user and four counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Evidence showed that Byers admitted to possessing multiple firearms while using marijuana and methamphetamine between July 2019 and February 2020 in the counties of Cerro Gordo, Blackhawk, Winnebago, Grundy, and Hancock.

Byers also admitted that on July 25, 2019, November 9, 2019, February 22, 2020, and February 24, 2020, he stated on federal forms he was not a drug user while he purchased multiple firearms.

Byers must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Byers is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Mason City Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Fletcher and Jack Lammers.