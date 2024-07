(KSTP) – A former DFL state representative has been arrested on probable cause criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion.

According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, Jason Metsa served St. Louis County from 2013-2018.

Metsa also ran for U.S. House of Representatives in district 8 but lost to Pete Stauber.

The St. Louis County Jail roster states that he was booked into custody Saturday morning.