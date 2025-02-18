Former deputy sentenced to 364 days in Olmsted County invasion of privacy cases

(ABC 6 News) – A former Olmsted County jail worker already serving a 19-year federal sentence for producing child pornography appeared in court for his local sex crime cases Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Mathew Adamson pleaded guilty to saving photos of nude Olmsted County detainees and placing hidden cameras in bathrooms, in exchange for the dismissal of child pornography and public officer misconduct charges, as well as an entire child solicitation case which led to the discovery of Adamson’s extensive sex crimes.

In victim impact statements, Adamson’s Olmsted County victims detailed the betrayal they felt after learning the former sheriff’s deputy had used his position of power to exploit them at their weakest.

“This is really a fall from grace story here, that you would take people’s trust and violate their trust, and victimize them,” Steele County judge Joseph Bueltel said. “This is a failure of the justice system … Mr. Adamson, unfortunately you lost your moral compass somewhere along the line … I hope you do deep work to figure out what motivated you to do what you did.”

Scott Springer with the Mower County Attorney’s Office requested a sentence of 364 days, the maximum sentence, for each gross misdemeanor conviction, as a way of showing respect for Adamson’s victims.

However, Bueltel sentenced Adamson according to his plea agreement — to 364 days of confinement, with credit for 314 days already spent in local jails.

As all four sentences will be served concurrently, Adamson ended up with a total of 50 additional days, which both attorneys noted would likely be “subsumed” into his 19.5-year federal sentence.

Adamson wept during his final statement to the court.

“Your honor, I — I don’t know how to apologize correctly for what I’ve done,” he said. I don’t think anything I would say would bring anyone any peace at this point anyways, to let them know how sorry I am wouldn’t help, and I understand that.”

“I lost my way, I lost who I was – I was a good man at one point, your honor. I plan on being a good man again. … The sentence here is just and fair. And that’s all.”