Former Cresco, IA boy scout leader sentenced to 10 years for sexual abuse of children

(ABC 6 News) – A former boy scout leader in Cresco, Iowa has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of minors.

74-year-old James Hughes was accused of crimes that dated back to 2008, with the most recent offenses occurring in 2018.

He was arrested in 2023 after a report was filed with the Cresco Police Department regarding historical sexual abuse that had occurred between Hughes and a juvenile Boy Scout troop member over the course of several years.

In total, Hughes was facing 10 charges. He plead guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and in exchange his other charges were dropped.