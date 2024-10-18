Former Congressman Rick Nolan dies at 80

(KSTP)- Former Minnesota Congressman Rick Nolan has died, the DFL Party announced on Friday. He was 80 years old.

The Brainerd native served two stints in the U.S. House of Representatives, first from 1975-81 and again from 2013-19. He also served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1969-73.

“Rick Nolan was a champion for the Northland who fought fiercely to protect working people from corporate interests,” DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. “From Ely to Duluth, he was an ambassador for the DFL creed that ‘we all do better when we all do better.’ Our thoughts are with his family and all who came to know and love this dedicated public servant.”