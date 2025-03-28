Former client throws pizza party for the Rochester Salvation Army

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Salvation Army in Rochester wrapped up the week with a pizza party on Friday.

A former client teamed up with Domino’s in Rochester to give back to the Salvation Army who gave so much to her.

The woman had become homeless and was living out of a motel with her son. Her impaired vision made it difficult to find a job and housing.

That’s when the nonprofit stepped in to help with meals and other basic needs.

“Just hearing that somebody who used to come here and receive the same help that they are getting is in a better place now, and it kind of gave them hope that they can too make it out of the situation that they are in no matter what it may be. And I feel like it will bring a little hope to the community that good does come back to you,” said Lt. Alisa Carson of the Rochester Salvation Army.

So out came all kinds of pizza to feed around 120 people. The anonymous donor says getting this is also a treat for them because they don’t eat out or order pizza in.