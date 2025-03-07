Former Canton mayor enters guilty plea in child abuse case

(ABC 6 News) – Former Canton mayor Joshua Nordsving entered a petition to plead guilty to one count of domestic abuse earlier this week.

Nordsving’s plea hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 10.

He was originally charged with a count of malicious punishment of a child and two counts of domestic assault.

According to Nordsving’s plea agreement, he will avoid jail time in exchange for pleading guilty to the single domestic assault charge.

If his plea agreement is accepted, Nordsving will likely be sentenced to a 1-year stay of adjudication.

If Nordsving completes a year of supervised probation, the charge would be dismissed with no conviction on his record.