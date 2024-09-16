Former ALHS counselor accused of sexual conduct with student appears in court

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Albert Lea, the trial for the former high school counselor and basketball coach accused of sexual conduct with a student is underway.

Richard Polley is charged with third-degree sexual conduct for allegedly having sex with a student in 2022.

Court documents say Polley and the minor talked through Snapchat before Polley invited her to his home where she says they had sex.

Jury selection began Monday morning, and the trial resumes on Tuesday.