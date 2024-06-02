Forever Fido Rescue provides post-adoption support for new pet owners

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – People and animals came together Saturday at the Thirsty Belgium for a puppy meet-and-greet hosted by Forever Fido Rescue, a newer animal rescue organization in Rochester.

Co-founders Nicole Stundzia and Jessica Smidt named their rescue organization “Forever Fido” for a reason. They said their jobs are only beginning when someone adopts a dog from them.

“We have a training program, so our dogs come into the training program on the front end with us, and on the back end we offer support for free to the families that adopt the dogs from us,” Smidt said. “We’ll do phone calls with them, we’ll do FaceTimes, and we’ll even come into their home and problem solve any issues that they would be having.”

Forever Fido Rescue plans to host more puppy meet-and-greets and a veteran adoption matching program soon.