Forest City, IA woman injured in rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Forest City, Iowa woman sustained injuries in a rollover crash in Hancock County on Wednesday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), the crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. A GMC Yukon driven by 25-year-old Tara Jo Hartigan, was traveling eastbound on 335th St. west of Highway 69 when she lost control, entered a ditch and rolled multiple times.

Hartigan was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Mason City. The severity of her injuries are unknown.

The crash report stated that Hartigan was not wearing a seatbelt.

The ISP said the accident remains under investigation.

The ISP was assisted at the scene by the Forest City Police Department, EMS, Fire and Winnebago County Sheriff’s office and North Central Sales and Service Towing.