Forest City driver killed in crash after high speed chase

(ABC 6 News) – A suspect in a high speed chase in Clear Lake died early Sunday morning after crashing their vehicle.

According to Iowa State Patrol, A 22-year-old driver from Forest City was actively attempting to evade law enforcement, when they lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. at 4th Ave S and Shore Dr.

The suspect struck a tree, then an unoccupied house and two parked vehicles.

Clear Lake Police Chief Mike Colby said in a press release officers immediately rendered aid to the driver and requested Clear Lake Fire Department ambulance respond.

The suspect was taken to MercyOne in Mason City by Clear Lake Fire, where they died from their injuries. ISP has not yet released their name.

ISP was also assisted at the scene by Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Towing.