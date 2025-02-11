Forest City Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers for RAGBRAI

(ABC 6 News) – The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers ahead of this year’s Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI).

Forest City is one of the overnight town’s along the RAGBRAI 2025 route. The last time it was on the route was in 2014.

The city is the former home of the Winnebago RV company headquarters, and riders on the route can tour one of the company’s plants located in Forest City. The area is also home to Pilot Knob State Park.

A form to volunteer can be found on the Forest City website.

The ride takes place from July 19-26.