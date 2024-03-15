Forager Brewery wins eight national, 37 state awards

(ABC 6 News) – On March 15, Forager Brewery announced it can officially call itself the of the best breweries in the nation.

The Rochester-based brewery received a total of eight awards from from Untappd, an app where users can rate and share brews.

According to Untappd users, Forager was rated as the number one spot for barley wine. The brewery’s Farmhouse Saison secured the brewery’s top national ranking.

If you’re not a fan of barley wines, don’t worry, Forager also secured a gold rating for its old ales and a bronze for American stouts.

“Behind the scenes, the team works tirelessly to ensure that every facet of the brewing process is executed with precision and care,” said Annie Henderson, the owner of Forager Brewery. “From meticulously selecting the finest ingredients to perfecting brewing techniques, the brewers spare no effort to deliver exceptional brews that surpass expectations.”