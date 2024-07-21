Forager Brewery receives nomination for “Best Brewery” in Rochester

Forager Brewery announced on Saturday it has been nominated for the title of "Best Brewery" in Rochester by the Post Bulletin.

In a press release, the brewery stated “we deeply value our community.” It then goes on to stress its celebration of the arts, and that it hosts live music five nights a week.

Voting for the best brewery in Rochester is open now through August 5th.

For those wishing to cast their vote, they can do so through the Post Bulletin’s “Best of the Best” contest.