Forager Brewery helps keep waste out of landfills with composting efforts

(ABC 6 News) — When you think of Forager Brewery in Rochester, craft beer and good food are probably the first things that come to mind.

However, over the past six months, the brewery also has been doing its part to help sustainability efforts in the community through composting.

Forager has diverted 42,250 pounds of waster from landfills during this six-month period. Everything from food scraps to paper towels are all being composted.

The brewery said it appreciates the staff who are committed to sustainability.