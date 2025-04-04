Fools Five Road Race returns to Lewiston this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The annual Fools Five Road Race is returning to Lewiston for its 47th year.

The auction started at 5 p.m. on Friday, but the race will start on Saturday at 1 p.m.

All donations from the event will go to cancer research, and this year, five-time Boston Marathon runner and cancer survivor Bob Bardwell will be the special guest.

Last year, the race and auction raised over $110,000 for cancer research, and $37,000 for local cancer support groups.