Fools Five Road Race raises more than $100,000 for cancer research

(ABC 6 News) – The Fools Five Road Race and Auction raised more than $100,000 for cancer research in its 47th year.

$39,000 was raised for a local cancer support group. That money is used to offset medical and personal expenses for people going through cancer treatment.

According to a press release from race organizers, over 1,300 runners took to the streets of Lewiston on Saturday to support those affected by cancer.

Co-race director Judy Hovelson thanked everyone for their generosity, saying, “None of this could have

happened without our caring community.”

“Our Fools Five community continues to bring their strong commitment in raising funds for cancer

research and our Local Cancer Support Group,” added Dan Goss, co-race director.

This year’s race starter was the family of Bruce Schott, a Lewiston native who passed away last year

and was a founding member of the auction.

This year’s guest speaker was Bob Bardwell from Stewartville. Bardwell has completed more than 100 marathons, including five Boston Marathons. Bardwell was diagnosed with stage 1 pancreatic cancer a year ago, and is now in remission and considers himself cancer free.

Next year’s auction will be on Friday, April 10, 2026, with the race on Saturday, April 11, 2026.