Fools Five Road Race raises $92,000 for cancer research

(ABC 6 News) – More than 1,250 runners took to the streets of Lewiston on Saturday, running and walking to support family, friends and all those affected by cancer.

Fools Five Road Race is Minnesota’s oldest road race for cancer research, and brings people from

around the world together to raise funds for the cause.

This year the road race and auction raised more than $92,000 for cancer research.

“Hearing the stories of those affected by cancer, and seeing the support given to them fills my heart,”

said Judy Hovelson, co-race director.

Fools Five Road Race stated in a press release more than $39,000 was raised for the local cancer support group.

These funds are used to offset medical and personal expenses, while people are going through cancer treatment.

“Looking out at the sea of people overwhelmed me, knowing that every single person was there to

support and provide compassion to those whose lives have been impacted by cancer,” said Dan Goss,

co-race director.

Sonja Semling of Fountain City, WI took first place in the 8K female division and Mike Walentiny of Lewiston took first place in the 8K male division.

Isabel Mueller of Lewiston took first place in the one mile female division and Grayson Speltz of Altura, MN took first in the one mile male division.

Lewiston resident Bobbi Jo Jensen was this year’s guest speaker. She recently completed six months

of chemotherapy in November of 2023, after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Marie Mueller led the runners onto the course via police car. Mueller, a Lewiston resident, has had

several bouts of cancer and continues to fight today.

Brian Vick, a local businessman and longtime supporter of the Fools Five, lost his life to cancer earlier

this year. His family was this year’s official race starter.

Next year’s live auction is Friday, April 4, 2025, and the race is Saturday, April 5, 2025.