Fly-in at Fillmore County Airport in Preston

(ABC 6 News) – There was a fly-in bright and early on Saturday morning at the Fillmore County Airport in Preston.

The event was hosted by B&B Olympic Bowl, who took to Facebook later that day saying the event was a “huge success.”

Planes flew in from all over. There were planes from rural Lanesboro, Rochester, Osage, and beyond. This year’s fly-in even saw a helicopter.

Starting at 8 a.m., attendees enjoyed breakfast, saw planes, and even got to visit with the pilots.

Residents and staff from Minnesota State Veteran’s Home also came out to enjoy the fun.