Flurries of winter weather on social media

(ABC 6 News) – The gradual decline in temperatures is well under way across the area, but we know that even colder air is on the way for the winter.

While we are watching a possible system next week, there is a lot of misinformation out there, and you’ll want to be careful.

There are multiple tools that meteorologists can use to predict when snow may fall, from climatology, to computerized weather models. Like with any tool, however, they can be misused by those who aren’t sure how to use them.

There may be posts on social media, such as Facebook, that talk about a “killer blizzard” that is on the way to Minnesota and Iowa.

They may also throw in some projected snow totals of over a foot and includes the term polar vortex in there for good measure. They also may include an image of projected snow totals across the region for a time range not even specified and tell everyone to “get prepared.” When it comes to posts such as these, you’ll want to err on the side of caution.

Many posts such as these are shared on social media, and while they seem convincing, their intent is to get views, clicks, and follows…not to educate. The reality is, this far in advance, the level of uncertainty is very high.

“That’s very natural when you are looking at a forecast a week out, there’s models [that] are going to have a whole lot of spread and be all across the board with potential outcomes, so you really can’t put a whole lot of stock in one particular outcome that far out,” said Michael Kurz, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS La Crosse.

Now this isn’t to say all online sources of weather are questionable, there certainly are reliable sources of weather information out there.

“We recommend turning to either nationally recognized media that deals with weather and especially local media, TV meteorologists and radio meteorologists that live and know the communities you live in, and the National Weather Service as well,” said Kurz.

Here locally, Meteorologists Randy Brock, Brandon Marshall, and Aidan Cera are keeping you updated on the latest forecast information.

Through on-air forecasting, online, and yes, through social media, the Weather First team at ABC 6 has your back when the worst of the winter weather strikes and is a source you can trust.