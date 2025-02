(ABC 6 News) — Flu cases are continuing to rise across the country as doctor visits for flu-like symptoms are now reaching their highest point in 15 years.

The CDC estimates at least 24 million illnesses this flu season alone, with 13,000 turning deadly.

Right now, about 31% of flu tests are coming back positive, nearly double the peak from last season.

Doctors say your best line of defense is vaccination.