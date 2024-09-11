Floyd County Medical Center receives expansion loan

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a Charles City Medical Center will soon be expanding.

The USDA announced it will provide a $23.5 million loan for the Floyd County Medical Center. The money will be used to construct a three-story clinic that will be connected to the hospital.

This will include a new pharmacy and training room as well as open areas to facilitate future expansion.

The loan is part of a plan to provide further expansion for rural health care in the U.S.