(ABC 6 News) – Part of MN 109 west of Alden in Freeborn County was closed in both directions on Monday due to flooding from heavy rain.

According to MnDOT, the road was closed between 610th Avenue and 230th Avenue due to flooding. As of 11:29 a.m., one lane of the road was still closed, and motorists are advised to look out for flaggers.

Motorists in the area should also stay aware of flooding.