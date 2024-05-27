Fleet Farm hosting "Taps Across America" to honor fallen soldiers

(ABC 6 News) – For the fourth year, Fleet Farm will host “Taps Across America” this afternoon to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

The company will host the event across all 49 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

At 3 p.m., there will be a moment of silence outside each store, followed by buglers playing “Taps.” There will also be a 10% discount for veterans and active military.