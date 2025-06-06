Flags ordered at half-staff in Minnesota to honor late firefighter

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Andrew Karels of the Amboy Fire Department.

Karels, the AFD’s medical officer, passed away on June 2, 2025. Starting Saturday, June 7, to Monday, June 9, flags at state buildings will all fly at half-staff.

Governor Tim Walz released the following statement regarding Karels’ passing:

“Firefighter Andrew Karels was a steadfast leader for the Amboy Fire Department. His commitment to delivering exceptional care in emergency situations – always with compassion and professionalism – touched countless peoples’ lives during their most challenging moments. We mourn this sudden and tragic loss, and I extend my deepest condolences to Firefighter Karels’ family, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him.”

If you or someone you know is in need of support, immediate and confidential help is available 24/7 through the MnFIRE Assistance Program (MAP) at liveandworkwell.com and entering the code “MnFIRE,” or by calling 1-888-784-6634. These resources are available to any member of a firefighter’s household as well.