Five teens behind bars after allegedly assaulting man in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Five teenagers are behind bars for multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a man outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s on 2nd St. SW around 7:30 p.m. on July 12 after an assault report was made.

A 30-year-old man says he was messaging someone on a dating app, and they planned to meet a restaurant. RPD says he thought the person was an adult. The person then messaged the man and said they were 15 years old. He left to go out to his car after seeing this.

Reports say a large group of people approached the man and they began to throw things at him, call him names, and punch him.

It was then determined that the group talked with the man on the dating app and arranged to confront him, according to RPD.

Five males, ages 15-18, were arrested and face several charges, including assault and disorderly conduct.