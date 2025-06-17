Five suspected overdose deaths in one week, RPD says

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department is investigating five suspected overdose deaths that happened across the Med City in the past week.

On June 13 around 4:45 a.m., officers found a deceased man outside an apartment building on the 400 block of 31st St. Later that morning around 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on the 3500 block of 8th St. NW for a man who was not breathing. He died despite life-saving measures being performed.

On June 17 around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on the 1500 block of 3rd Ave. NE. Those officers found two deceased women and one deceased man on the floor inside the apartment.

According to RPD, preliminary investigation suggests that narcotics containing fentanyl may have been a contributing factor in these deaths.

Police Chief Jim Franklin released the following statement in light of these deaths:

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. These tragic deaths are a stark reminder of the potential consequences of illegal narcotics. RPD is aggressively working to identify and arrest those responsible for distributing deadly drugs in our community.”

The deceased have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the suspected overdoses or the distribution of illegal narcotics should contact RPD at 5-7-328-6800 or the anonymous tip line through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

RPD encourages anyone struggling with substance use or addiction to seek help. More information can be found through the Police Assisted Recovery Program.