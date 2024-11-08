Five people, including two juveniles, found dead in western Duluth

(WDIO) — Duluth Police have found five people dead at two locations in western Duluth on Thursday.

Police responded to a check welfare call at around 2:10 pm and arrived at the first residence, located in the 6000 block of Tacony Street. Upon arrival at this location, officers found two deceased. A female, 45, and a juvenile had gunshot wounds.

Police then identified a suspect in the death investigation and set up a perimeter at the suspect’s residence, located on the 4400 block of West 6th Street. Upon entry, officers found the suspect deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers also found another female, 47, and another juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing, and a press conference will be held tomorrow.