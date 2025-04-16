Five international students have visas revoked at University of Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Five international students at the University of Iowa have had their visas revoked by federal officials, according to the university’s student union.

The names of the students and the reasoning behind their visas being revoked have not been released. However, the union is now recommending that international students carry physical color photocopies of immigration documents at all times.

It comes as a number of students in Minnesota have also had their visas revoked, including one from Riverland Community College.

