Five injured in four-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 near St. Paul; Rochester teen suffered life-threatening injuries

(ABC 6 News) — At 5:07 p.m. the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 near St. Paul.

In total, five people were injured in the crash, and a 16-year-old Rochester girl suffered life-threatening injuries. The other injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

According to the MSP crash report, all vehicles involved were headed northbound on Hwy 52 near Plato Boulevard, and they “collided with a rear-end chain reaction crash.”

All five people who were injured were transported to Regions Hospital.

The St. Paul Fire Department assisted MSP at the scene of the crash.