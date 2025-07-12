Fishermen and Farmers team up to spread awareness on fish kill in Minnesota

People in southeastern Minnesota are spreading awareness about fish kills.

(ABC 6 News) – 2,500 fish. That’s how many were killed 3 years ago at Rush Creek in the Southeast part of the state of Minnesota.

It was a result of harmful nitrates spreading into the water because of what some fishermen say was poor manure management on larger farms in the area.

The incident inspiring fly fisherman Lee Stoe, who spent a lot of time catching trout in the creek, to join forces with the Land Stewardship Project, an organization that aims to build stronger communities. Their efforts led to a bill that monitors fish kills better in the future.

“That bill does say that if you spot a fish kill or 25 fish or more, you call the duty officer that is available 24/7 365 and they’ll answer and they will respond to the fish kill,” said Stoe.

Now on Saturday, Stoe and the LSP came together to not only help spread awareness on the issue.

“Consolidation is a huge problem in agriculture and the largest feed lots are not responsible for their manure,” said Sean Carroll, Policy and Organizing Director for the Land Stewardship Project.

They encourage folks to submit a public comment to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to create better control rules against larger factory farms from spreading toxins into nearby water.

“Those rules haven’t been updated for 20 years, and we know that they need to be strengthened because there has been a rise in nitrate contamination in our water,” said Kristen Poppleton, Assistant Director for Minnesota Trout Unlimited.

With the end goal, to make the water safer for everybody.

“If we can keep the water clean, reduce the pollution in it, wherever it comes from, the people are better, and the fish are better,” Stoe said.

The MPCA’s comment period will remain open until July 22nd. If you are interested in writing one, click here.