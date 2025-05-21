First voluntary deportations leave U.S.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The first group of people who have agreed to “self-deport” have left the U.S. through a new program.

The Department of Homeland Security says 68 people left the U.S. for Honduras and Colombia on Monday afternoon.

There were at least four children onboard who are U.S. citizens.

In exchange for leaving voluntarily, each person received a free flight and a $1000 debit card paid for by the federal government.

Officials say those who accept the offer will be allowed to apply for legal entry back into the U.S.

The Trump administration says the plan costs less than what it takes to arrest and deport someone.