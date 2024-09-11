First Sustainable Aviation Fuel delivery made to MSP Airport

(ABC 6 News) — There is a group effort afoot to establish power planes in Minnesota, and now, those group leaders are celebrating major milestones.

On Tuesday, Minnesota “SAF” Hub — or Sustainable Aviation Fuel — announced the first delivery of this fuel to the MSP Airport.

The fuel is made up things like crops, waste, and cooking oil. Then it is blended together and mixed with traditional jet fuel to reduce carbon emissions.

The group is working to eventually boost in-state production.