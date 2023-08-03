First sculpture unveiled at new Albert Lea art walk

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its first piece for the new art walk along Fountain Lake Park.

The sculpture, designed by Charlie Graham, represents a person taking a step forward while being blown backwards at the same time.

“Representing the pressure of life and the different things, different chapters of life that are really heavy, and still persevering and taking a step forward,” said Graham about what the piece means.

It is the first sculpture he’s ever created, and Graham is honored to have his work displayed in the town he grew up in.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is still accepting art submissions.

Officials aim to have 20 sculptures for the art walk and plan to hold a ribbon cutting this fall when the first ten are installed.