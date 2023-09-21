UPDATE: MSP responds to head-on crash on HWY 218

UPDATE: The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a head-on crash on Highway 218 on Thursday.

One vehicle suffered significant damage to its front end before rolling into a ditch and coming to rest upside down. State troopers, along with MNDOT officials, closed a portion of Highway 218 as they investigated, but the road has since been reopened.

At least one person was transported from the scene via ambulance, but the number and extent of injuries remains unclear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates once additional information is made available

Previous story

(ABC 6 News) – Police and fire are responding to a crash at US 218 and 270th Street in Lansing, north of Austin.

MnDOT maps show a detour beginning at US 218 and County Road 251, which will lead drivers to 510th Avenue, then back to US 218 when it reaches 262nd Street.

ABC 6 News has a crew on the way and will update this story through the evening.