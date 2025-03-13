First responders discuss Tuesday’s ice rescue on Madison Lake

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday afternoon, two men were rescued on Madison Lake about 1600 feet from shore after falling through the ice.

On Wednesday, first responders from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Lake Fire Department shared new details on the risky rescue mission.

The dangerous conditions made things difficult for crews. Conditions that, the sheriff’s office said, made it one of the most challenging rescue missions they’ve ever faced.

“A couple deputies were on scene first. They put on their ice rescue suits and attempted to get to the subjects that, or the one subject that was in the water and the other one that was almost in the water,” said Jeremy Brennan, Chief Deputy of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department.

Brennan said the ice condition didn’t look that bad at first.

“There was no holes between us and them. You know, in the ice that you can visibly seem,” Brennan said.

But once they began their rescue operation, they realized just how thin it really was.

“Each of the responders fell through multiple times on the way out there, and had to get themselves out, to continue on to get to them,” said Brennan.

Because of the thin ice, authorities recommend people stay off the lakes until the ice melts completely.

“If you’re going to venture out on the ice. Just remember that you’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting the rescuers at risk as well, and we all have families to go home too,” said Chief Matthew Lee of the Madison Lake Fire Department.

Thankfully the two victims were able to be rescued successfully. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for potential hypothermia. The sheriff told ABC 6 News that if it wasn’t for the fast response time on their part, things could have been a lot worse.