First responders called to motorcycle crash on Hwy 14 in Rochester; at least one person injured
(ABC 6 News) — At 4:51 p.m. on Friday, Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash on Hwy 14 eastbound near Circle Drive in Rochester.
At least one person was injured in the crash, who was taken away from the scene in a stretcher. The status of the person is unknown at this time.
Traffic was rerouted due to the crash.
ABC 6 News is on the scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.
This is a developing story.