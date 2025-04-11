First responders called to motorcycle crash on Hwy 14 in Rochester; at least one person injured

(ABC 6 News) — At 4:51 p.m. on Friday, Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash on Hwy 14 eastbound near Circle Drive in Rochester.

At least one person was injured in the crash, who was taken away from the scene in a stretcher. The status of the person is unknown at this time.

Traffic was rerouted due to the crash.

ABC 6 News is on the scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.